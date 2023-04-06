Two young men in Hanover charged with 18-y-o woman’s murder Loop Jamaica

Detectives in Hanover have charged two men in connection with the killing of 18-year-old Tecia Hall, whose decomposing body was found in March Town, Green Island in the parish on Friday on March 31.

Charged are 23-year-old Romaine Vassell, otherwise called ‘Twin’, and Antonio Salmon, otherwise called ‘Brown Man’, 21, both of March Town in Hanover.

Police launched an investigation into Hall’s disappearance after she was reported missing since Saturday, March 25. Acting on information, law enforcers went to a canefield in the community, where they found Hall’s decomposing body.

Vassell and Salmon were subsequently arrested.

Vassell was interviewed, and reportedly gave a caution statement to the police, whilst Salmon was also interviewed, following which they were both charged.

Investigators are awaiting the post-mortem results to determine the cause of death.