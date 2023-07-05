U17 basketballers embark on historic journey to AAU tournament Loop Jamaica

A Jamaican Under 17 basketball team has arrived in the United States to participate in the Marquee Hoops NCAA-sanctioned Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) tournament this weekend in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

According to technical director Wayne Dawkins, the tournament marks a significant milestone for Jamaican basketball as it is the first time that a youth basketball team from Jamaica has been invited to compete in an AAU tournament in the United States.

The trip was organised by Dawkins, who is also the head of P.H.A.S.E. 1 Academy

The team aims to gain valuable development experience during the tournament and also prepare the selected players who will represent Jamaica in the FIBA Centro Basket Championship scheduled to take place in Belize from July 25 to 30.

The Jamaican squad comprises Kamau Dennis, Joshua Ferguson, Nathan Thompson, Christian Andom, Gabrielle Scalamana, Alexander Corrodus, Nyle McCalla, Elijah Smeike, Johnathan Beckford, Ajani Walters, Shaquayne Elliot, Antoine Daye, Joel Hamm, Zachery Smith, and Kyro McCalla.