Uber fuels Jamaica Paralympic Association events for 2024

Uber has announced a sponsorship US$12,500 to the Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA) as part of its global social impact programme aimed at enhancing accessibility and mobility for people with disabilities.

Uber stated, “Facilitating movement for all people is fundamental to Uber’s mission. We are proud to sponsor and support Jamaica and its para-athletes, who inspire us with their determination and talent. This support demonstrates our commitment to inclusion and accessibility. We want everyone to move with confidence and freedom regardless of their abilities. We celebrate these athletes and are excited to support their participation every step of the way.:

Christopher Samuda, president of the JPA, expressed appreciation for Uber’s support, saying, “This support is invaluable, as it will assist us to prepare our athletes better for competition and will facilitate more inclusive sporting opportunities for the abled with a difference. Partnering with Uber comes at a great time as it further strengthens our call for using sport to enable independent mobility for persons with disabilities as they pursue their dreams and aspirations.”

Uber’s sponsorship is part of a broader global initiative that includes countries such as France, Spain, Ireland, Costa Rica, and Colombia, among others. The company’s global support highlights its commitment to enhancing mobility, empowering the disabled community, and promoting inclusivity worldwide.

Paralympian Theador Subba, a bronze medalist in judo from the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games, commented on the donation, “Thanks to Uber’s support, we can focus on our preparation and give our best in every competition. Their commitment to our cause inspires us to keep moving forward.”