Uber records over 200,000 leases during first year in Jamaica | Loop Jamaica

Uber is celebrating the app’s first anniversary in Jamaica.

The app, which has been available since June 2021 in Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine areas, has recorded over 200,000 leases during its first year on the island.

“Uber is a trusted app worldwide and the data has proven that. We have more than 14,500 users in Jamaica who have taken at least one lease and they have done so with 29 safety tools at their disposal. Our first year has been a wonderful experience offering a safer and reliable option for users to move around the cities. We look forward to more great years,” said Uber.

Trends also show that the most popular destinations have been Liguanea Plaza and Sovereign Centre. The most popular hours to move around with Uber are from 4 pm to 7 pm while around 1,000 lessor partners have completed at least one lease. “Not only have we been providing an app for people to move easily and safely, but we are providing a flexible way for people to earn additional income,” said Uber.

The top five nationalities that requested a lease mostly while visiting Jamaica were the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Panama and Mexico.

The longest lease recorded was 213.8 miles from Kingston to St James and the shortest distance was 0.21 miles.

During this period, the app has also been part of specific community actions, including offering 3,000 free leases to vaccination centres in September and launching Uber Medics, developed exclusively to offer discounts for healthcare professionals and personnel on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

For its one-year anniversary, users will be able to access a share of 1,000 leases discounted at 50 per cent off from June 15 to June 26.