UCC and StarApple A.I announce strategic partnership Loop Jamaica

The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) and StarApple A.I have entered into a strategic partnership, to combine data science and artificial intelligence (A.I) solutions with academic innovations.

With data and technology playing an increasingly important role in the state of the planet, economies and our everyday lives, an unrelenting drive for innovation and future thinking is required to ensure the Caribbean is at the forefront of global technology.

“Jamaica’s creativity per square mile is unmatched, we can channel that into a technological renaissance that will benefit all Jamaicans,” said Adrian Dunkley, Founder of StarApple A.I and President of the Jamaica Technology and Digital Alliance.

Dunkley noted that the UCC-StarApple partnership is a powerful combination and a catalyst for regional change using human-centred technology.

Michael Gordon, UCC’s Chief Innovation Officer said the institution is “focused on developing the next generation of leaders with transformative education and economic growth as our driver, together we will unlock the full potential of the Jamaican Technology ecosystem.”

The partnership has already proven fruitful, with pilots of several solutions including an A.I supported financial aid tools to help working students, a sports lab utilising A.I drones and gamified learning labs teaching private and public-sector professionals how to apply data analytics in their daily work efficiently.