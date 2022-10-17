UCC and StarApple A.I announce strategic partnership Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
UCC and StarApple A.I announce strategic partnership Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

UCC and StarApple A.I announce strategic partnership

Reggae artiste Sycure Gyan’I dies in St Mary accident

Man freed of ‘harbouring one of St James’ most wanted figures’

61-year-old ‘family friend’ charged with raping child

Two men held as cops seize illegal gun during Portmore raid

Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler

Jamaican women holding their own on Canadian farms

Microcredit Act feeding underground economy, says O’Meally Nelson

A simplified look at Legal and Constitutional Affairs Ministry’s work

UK Treasury chief scraps nearly all government tax cut plans

Monday Oct 17

30?C
Business
Loop News

1 hrs ago – Updated


Michael Gordon (left), Chief Innovation Officer, University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) and Adrian Dunkley, CEO, StarApple Analytics shake hands following the signing of an MOU at the UCC’s Worthington Avenue campus.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) and StarApple A.I have entered into a strategic partnership, to combine data science and artificial intelligence (A.I) solutions with academic innovations.

With data and technology playing an increasingly important role in the state of the planet, economies and our everyday lives, an unrelenting drive for innovation and future thinking is required to ensure the Caribbean is at the forefront of global technology.

“Jamaica’s creativity per square mile is unmatched, we can channel that into a technological renaissance that will benefit all Jamaicans,” said Adrian Dunkley, Founder of StarApple A.I and President of the Jamaica Technology and Digital Alliance.

Dunkley noted that the UCC-StarApple partnership is a powerful combination and a catalyst for regional change using human-centred technology.

Michael Gordon, UCC’s Chief Innovation Officer said the institution is “focused on developing the next generation of leaders with transformative education and economic growth as our driver, together we will unlock the full potential of the Jamaican Technology ecosystem.”

The partnership has already proven fruitful, with pilots of several solutions including an A.I supported financial aid tools to help working students, a sports lab utilising A.I drones and gamified learning labs teaching private and public-sector professionals how to apply data analytics in their daily work efficiently.

Related Articles

Business

September 7, 2022 11:07 PM

Business

September 8, 2021 10:41 AM

Recent Articles

World News

K-pop group BTS members will serve in South Korea’s military

Business

UCC and StarApple A.I announce strategic partnership

Jamaica News

Reggae artiste Sycure Gyan’I dies in St Mary accident

More From

World News

VIDEO: Relatives respond to young cop’s killing in St Andrew

See also

Police High Command condemns brutal murder

Jamaica News

Cop dies from gun attack at wake in Maxfield Avenue, St Andrew

Three others nursing bullet wounds

Jamaica News

Building contractor shot dead in broad daylight in Greater Portmore

A St Catherine building contractor was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Five East, Greater Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday, October 15.
He has been identified as 54 year-old Garfield Jones,

Jamaica News

Brother charged with murdering pastor sister in St Ann

Police detectives have charged the man who is suspected of fatally stabbing his sister at a house they shared in Content Gardens, Ocho Rios, St Ann earlier this month.
Norman Campbell, 45, was last

Sport

Salah ends Man City’s unbeaten start as Liverpool triumph

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah ended Manchester City’s unbeaten start to the season with his second-half goal securing a 1-0 win for Liverpool against the defending Premier League champion on

Jamaica News

Clarendon man shot dead in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police are probing the murder of a Clarendon man who was gunned down in the resort town of Negril in the western parish on Friday night.
The deceased has been identified as Nickald

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols