UDC announces special parking arrangements for Fireworks Festival 2023 Loop Jamaica

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is anticipating a strong crowd turnout at Fireworks Festival 2023 in all three locations of Kingston Waterfront, Ocho Rios Bay Beach and Harmony Beach Park on December 31 from 12 noon to midnight. The free family-friendly event will feature Kiddies Village, Vending Village and a new Wellness Zone.

Patrons are encouraged to visit www.udcja.com for free general passes redeemable at various access points at the venues along with a chance to win passes to UDC attractions across the island. Persons who wish to have a premium experience with refreshments may purchase VIP tickets on the UDC website as well as access detailed parking information.

For patrons in Kingston, general parking is available for JMD$400 at the following car park: Fisheries, Craft Market, Harbour Street, Temple Lane, Transport Centre, Scotiabank 1, Scotiabank 2 and Jamaica Customs. Premium parking is available at the Digicel Headquarters for those who have purchased their VIP front row tickets at www.udcja.com. While premium parking is also available at the Jamaica Conference Centre Multi-Storey complex accessible from Church street or King Street for JMD$600. Patrons are encouraged to utilise the Park and Ride shuttle service looping from Heroes Circle to Duke Street made available courtesy of JUTC for JMD$600.

For those in St. Ann, general parking may be accessed at Shaw Park North, Shaw Park South (field), Turtle River West Area, and Ocean Village Shopping Centre while VIP parking is reserved for the Rooms Playfield.

In the second city of Montego Bay, general parking will be made available at the Walter Fletcher Car Park and Harbour City for JMD$1000.

Leading Jamaican entertainment acts for the show include Third World, Tony Rebel, Nadine Sutherland, Sevana, George Nooks, Benjy Myaz, D’Yani, Levy’s Heritage, Jermaine Edwards, Rondell Positive, Ras-I among others.

This 20th staging is being hosted under the theme, ‘Life, Love and Harmony’, cementing togetherness, celebration and Jamaican pride. The scale of the event is far-reaching pulling thousands of people into the venues and streaming online on the UDC’s YouTube channel with meaningful economic and social impact, positively influencing the lives of community members who engage in business transactions during the event and marshals who are drawn from the surrounding communities and receive short term employment with the Corporation.

Major sponsors include Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, CHASE Fund, Tourism Enhancement Fund and Airports Authority Ltd. Other sponsors include National Housing Trust, CARIMED Group, GraceKennedy, C.B Foundation, Seprod, Jamaica Biscuit Company, JAMMS, Betting & Lotteries Commission, JACAP, Ammars, First Heritage Cooperative Credit Union, First Global Bank, Marathon Insurance Brokers, German Ship Repair Jamaica Limited, Port Authority of Jamaica, Armbands Plus, Digicel, Ministry of Health, National Works Agency, National Solid Waste Management Authority, Jamaica Fire Brigade, KSAMC, Dolphin Cove, Jamaica Bauxite Institute, Moon Palace and Pier 1.