UDC offices/attraction to close ahead of Hurricane Beryl

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) in the interest of its staff and client’s safety has taken the decision to close all UDC attractions, entities and offices at 12 noon Tuesday,July 2 through to Wednesday, July 3.

These include The world-famous Dunn’s River Falls and Park Ocho Rios Bay Beach, Green Grotto Caves and Attractions, Turtle River Park in St. Ann; Harmony Beach Park, Montego Bay; Bluefields Beach and Long Bay Beach Park, Westmoreland and Reach Falls in Portland.

The closure will also extend to the Jamaica Conference Centre, St Ann Development Company, Ocho Rios Commercial Centre, Runaway Bay Water Company, our MontegoBay, Negril and Head Offices.

The UDC in a release said it apologizes for any inconvenience caused during this period and will assess the situation and inform the public following the passage of the hurricane.

“We urge all Jamaicans to stay safe and informed, while taking the necessary precautions.