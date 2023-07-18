UDC to sell Exchange Avenue, Portmore lot for minimum $235 million Loop Jamaica

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) has put for sale nearly three acres of lands previously used as a park for motor vehicle driving lessons in Portmore, St Catherine.

The vacant land, which has the registered address of Lot 12, Section 1, Exchange Avenue, Portmore Town Centre, sits across the National Commercial Bank and Maxie Department store in the town centre and runs parallel to the Dyke Road and the Portmore Toll Highway.

UDC is looking for a minimum bid of $235 million on the property which it says can be used for office or commercial use.

“This is a competitive bid process. Bids are to be deposited in the appropriately labelled tender box located on the Ground Floor, of Urban Development Corporation (Office Centre Building), 12 Ocean Boulevard, Kingston,” the UDC said in the notice to the public.

Bidding closed last Tuesday.

The property up for sale has long been used by registered instructors and private motor vehicle operators to provide driving lessons. The practice was, however, abandoned in recent times.

It’s one of several commercial lots being marketed by the state agency in the parish of St Catherine.

The UDC is also selling 108 acres of Caymanas Estate lands, all of which are slated for light commercial development. The state agency has received approval from the National Environment & Planning Agency for the subdivision of the area into 68 service lots.

Infrastructural works will begin shortly.