Uganda equal worst-ever T20 World Cup haul in defeat to West Indies Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News Loop News
4 hrs ago

West Indies’ Akeal Hosein bowls against Uganda during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa).

Uganda made T20 World Cup history as they were bowled out for only 39 runs by West Indies in Guyana.

The T20 World Cup debutants lasted just 12 overs, as they matched the Netherlands (v Sri Lanka in 2014) for the lowest-ever total in the tournament.

It was a convincing, 134-run victory for tournament co-hosts West Indies, who have won both of their matches and are second in Group C behind Afghanistan.

Batting first, the Windies posted 173-5. Johnson Charles was their top scorer with 44 runs from 42 balls, while Andre Russell plundered an unbeaten 30 that included six fours.

Akeal Hosein swiftly set about dismantling Uganda’s batting line-up, with Juma Miyagi the only player to reach double figures for the minnows.

West Indies’ Akeal Hosein, left, celebrates with teammates. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa).

Data Debrief: Career highlight for Hosein

Hosein was the star of the show for the Windies, with his career-best bowling figures of 5-11.

That made him the first West Indies bowler to take five wickets in a match at the T20 World Cup.

