‘Ugly duckling’ turned motivational speaker – the Simone Rhoden story Loop Jamaica

Allman Town native, Simone Rhoden, has transformed her personal struggles with poverty, emotional abuse, and self-doubt into a powerful force of motivation and spirituality.

Rising above her battle scars, Rhoden has emerged as a sought-after motivational speaker, empowering individuals to overcome their own challenges.

Rhoden’s early life was marked by hardship. To earn lunch money, she resorted to selling bottles, and there were days when she had to walk to Clan Carthy High School without bus fare.

The emotional toll was equally devastating as she faced derogatory remarks about her appearance, such as being told she would be more attractive if her skin were lighter.

However, the deepest wounds were inflicted by her own father, who dishearteningly expressed doubts about his affection for her.

Rhoden shared her painful experiences, revealing that her father treated her with disdain while favouring his other daughter. Despite the lack of acceptance from her father, her yearning for love and attention led her back to him time and again.

“I didn’t go for money. I went for a hug,” she expressed, recounting her futile attempts to seek her father’s love.

Rhoden’s mother had cautioned against visiting him, but her determination to find a paternal figure proved strong.

Simone grew up feeling “unworthy like no one wanted or loved me,” she said.

“I felt ugly…I wasn’t ugly but I didn’t know that. I discovered my beauty later on but before, I thought that my dark skin was a curse”.

Constant ridicule from peers and even a teacher about her complexion pushed Rhoden to resort to skin bleaching, hoping to be accepted.

“While I was bleaching, I didn’t feel happy because it was only when I started bleaching my face that men started calling to me….It felt good in the moment but deep down inside I knew this was not me. Sometimes I didn’t even have money to maintain the bleaching,” she said.

However, the temporary validation she received from men did not bring lasting happiness. It was a turning point when she contracted chicken pox, which damaged her skin further.

Confronted with the consequences of her actions, she made a resolute decision to never use bleaching creams again.

This pivotal moment sparked her journey of self-discovery. Rhoden decided to ignore hurtful comments about her appearance and instead listen to the voices that recognized her potential as a counsellor and an encourager. People started to confide in her, seeking guidance and finding success in following her advice.

“I put all of that into finding myself,” she said.

Rhoden’s transformation culminated in her realization that bitterness cannot coexist with a desire to uplift others. Embracing this philosophy, she embarked on a career as a motivational speaker, collaborating with organizations like the Jamaica Values and Attitudes Programme, where she herself had once been a participant.

“I started to ignore the “yuh ugly” comments and started listening to the other voices that said: “You know that you could be a counsellor?”

Over the past eight years, Rhoden has honed her skills, and her aspirations now extend beyond national boundaries. She dreams of expanding her services regionally and internationally, aiming to make a global impact and become one of the pioneering Jamaican motivational speakers on a grand scale.

Rhoden doesn’t limit herself to the role of a traditional motivational speaker. Instead, she sees her craft as a spiritual calling, focusing on helping individuals delve into their inner selves and gain profound self-awareness. By encouraging people to tap into their true potential, she believes she can create a lasting and transformative impact.