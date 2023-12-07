UHWI board dissolved after chairman resigned Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says it has been advised that Chairman of the Board of the University Hospital of the West Indies, Wayne Chai Chong, has submitted his resignation, effective, December 4, 2023.

Portfolio minister Dr Christopher Tufton, on receipt of this advice, said that “this resignation has come after a series of discussions on the strategic direction of the hospital and deliberations on the way forward for critical projects.”

“Based on these considerations, the chair has noted that he is not able to lead the process to make the many and needed changes that will enable the hospital to attain its mandate and has resigned,” Tufton said.

He has accepted the resignation and thanked Chai Chong for his service to the board and the development of the hospital.

Earlier Thursday, Opposition spokesperson on health Dr Morais Guy called for an explanation following what he described as the chairman’s “sudden resignation”. Tufton’s statement was released Thursday evening.

Tufton said, given the development in relation to the chairman’s resignation, he on Thursday convened a meeting of the board of management to review the way forward. Arising from the meeting the decision was taken to dissolve the current board of management, the health ministry said.

The meeting also agreed that key strategic actions will need to be taken to realign the organisation. Included in these actions are the recruitment and appointment of a new chief executive officer (CEO) and the reinstitution of a new board of management to improve the governance, management and operational efficiency of the institution.