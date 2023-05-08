UK-bound British man held with cocaine at MoBay airport Loop Jamaica

UK-bound British man held with cocaine at MoBay airport
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
UK-bound British man held with cocaine at MoBay airport

3 hrs ago

The Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James (File photo)

A team of officers assigned to the Area One Narcotics Division seized more than 15 pounds of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James during a search last Wednesday.

A 58-year-old British national was arrested for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act following the discovery.

Reports from the police are that about 2:30 pm, the British man checked in at the airport to board a departing flight to the United Kingdom.

During a search of his luggage, the drug, which the police said attracts a street value of over J$3 million, was reportedly found concealed in four packages.

The police said the man, whose identity they did not reveal, is being held in custody pending further investigations.

