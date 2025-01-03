UK companies to supply and install 55 bridges across Ja

The United Kingdom (UK) has reaffirmed its commitment to Jamaica’s infrastructural development through a multimillion-dollar accelerated bridge renewal programme.

Financed by UK Export Finance (UKEF), the initiative will see the replacement of approximately 55 bridges across the island, enhancing connectivity, public safety, and economic growth.

The signing of the Framework Agreement for the programme took place on Thursday night, January 23 at a reception hosted by British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Judith Slater. The event, held at the High Commissioner’s residence in Kingston, was attended by Jamaican Government ministers, overseas partners, members of the private sector, staff of the British High Commission, members of the media and other officials.

Speaking at the reception, Slater described the deal as a milestone in the longstanding partnership between the UK and Jamaica:“I talk a lot about building bridges between our two countries, but that is in the abstract. Tonight, we’re building bridges for real! This is a significant step in the shared commitment of the Government of Jamaica to move forward with this and I’m sure that the people of Jamaica when they get the news about this will be very happy. Building bridges, updating the ones that we have will mean that our network infrastructure is that much more resilient”.

Key partners in the implementation of the programme are UK-based companies Acrow and Lagan.

Acrow, a global leader in bridge infrastructure for more than 75 years, will supply the new modular bridges while Lagan, a specialist contractor from the UK specialising in civil engineering on complex projects will lead the installation programme. Both entities already have experience with Jamaica and will work closely with Jamaica’s National Works Agency (NWA).

UKEF, the UK Government’s export credit agency, has allocated up to £5 billion pounds in financing capacity for Jamaica, enabling support for critical infrastructure projects. Jesse McDougall, UKEF’s Director for the Caribbean, highlighted, "We feel that many things are aligning, this is a beautiful thing that is happening with this project, and I could not be more delighted with it.”

The Accelerated Bridge Renewal Programme reflects the enduring partnership between the UK and Jamaica, reinforcing shared priorities to improve infrastructure and drive economic advancement across the island.