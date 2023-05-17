UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to arrive in Jamaica on Thursday Loop Jamaica

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is to visit four countries across Latin America and the Caribbean over the next seven days to renew the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) relationship with what it is describing as an influential region.

James Cleverly is to arrive in Jamaica on Thursday, May 18 on the first leg of a four-country trip that is to focus on climate, democracy and the links between the people of the UK and Latin America and the Caribbean.

In Kingston, he is to announce ?15 million in funding for a Violence Prevention Partnership to counter serious and organised crime, and up to ?7 million for climate finance, supporting the island’s security and protecting vital sites against flooding and coastal erosion.

Cleverly will then travel to Colombia, Chile and Brazil 200 years after Britain first began establishing diplomatic ties with the independent Latin American republics, to deliver a keynote speech on the future relationship with the region.

It is the first visit by a UK foreign secretary to the Caribbean since 2017, and the first to South America since 2018 – helping meet a UK foreign policy objective to revive old friendships and build new ones beyond established alliances.

Latin America, home to 660 million people and with combined GDP of more than US$6 trillion, is also being viewed as an enormous potential market for the UK, a release from the British High Commission in Kingston said.

The commission said Mexico, Chile and Peru are among the region’s members that the UK will be joining in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trading bloc – a move which it said should boost British jobs, growth and influence.

Ahead of the trip, Cleverly said:

“This is a milestone year in the history of UK relations with countries across Latin America and the Caribbean. While I look forward to celebrating our close bonds of friendship and family, I am also here to renew and enhance our ties for the years ahead.

“It is a partnership that will be marked and strengthened by our shared values of freedom, democracy and concern for the state of our planet.”

In Jamaica on Thursday, Cleverly is to attend the UK-Caribbean Forum to set out support for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) following a reception he hosted in London on the eve of the coronation of King Charles. Cleverly will then meet with Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness.

From May 19 to 21, the foreign secretary will be in Colombia to announce new UK support and funding for peace and tackling climate change by protecting the Amazon region. Cleverly will visit the Amazon frontier region of Guaviare to see how UK-funded projects are preventing deforestation and helping former combatants rebuild their lives through eco-tourism. The UK has contributed over ?80 million towards implementation of the landmark 2016 Colombian Peace Agreement.

On May 22, Cleverly is to give a speech in Chile’s capital, Santiago, setting out the UK’s approach to Latin America and like-minded powers around the world. The speech is to launch bicentenary celebrations of UK-Latin America relations in British embassies across the continent – two centuries after then-Foreign Secretary George Canning played a pivotal role in guaranteeing the independence of the region’s new states.

The visit is to be concluded in Brazil, where Cleverly will sign a wide-ranging climate partnership with his hosts on Green and Inclusive Growth and travel to the Amazon rainforest. This will build on the ?80 million of Amazon funding announced by the British Prime Minister during Brazil’s president’s visit to the UK for the coronation.

Cleverly will emphasise the UK’s support for Brazilian democracy at the National Congress, which was attacked by protestors on January 8 of this year.

The foreign secretary indicated his personal commitment to deepening UK engagement with countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America in a speech on December 22, 2022, when he said the UK’s future global impact will depend on winning over a far broader array of global partners.

Then in March, the Integrated Review Refresh established how the importance of deeper, enduring partnerships with influential partners, including Latin America, will shape the geopolitical environment in the years ahead.