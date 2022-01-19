UK inflation surges to highest level in 30 years

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN Business)UK consumer price inflation has surged to the highest level in three decades, heaping pressure on households already facing a huge increase in energy costs.

Inflation increased to 5.4% in December, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, the highest rate since 1992. The biggest price rises were for transportation, food and beverages, furniture, housing and household goods.

Prices are now rising much faster than pay, making it more difficult for households to make ends meet. Wages increased at an annual rate of just 3.8% in December.

Much more pain is on the way. British consumers face a sharp rise in costs in April, when a cap on energy prices will be raised and taxes are hiked. Households will pay ?790 ($1,075) more to heat and light their homes this year, according to Bank of America.

“It’s no secret that inflation is going to rise even further,” Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics said on Wednesday. He expects consumer price inflation to top 7% in April, and to stay above 4% for all of this year.

