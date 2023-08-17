UK owes Jamaica US$9.5 trillion in reparations – report Loop Jamaica

The United Kingdom owes Jamaica US$9.5 trillion in reparations, according to estimates presented to the Jamaican Government by International Criminal Court Judge Patrick Robinson.

The estimates were developed by international economics consulting firm, Brattle.

Robinson presented Olivia Grange, the minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, with the copy of a paper that quantifies reparations for transatlantic chattel slavery. Grange is the government representative who has been at the forefront of the reparations fight. Others include the Member of Parliament for Clarendon Central, Mike Henry and former Prime Minister, P J Patterson.

Some prominent members of academia have also dedicated significant time to the reparations movement, including Professor Verene Shepherd.

For the first time, quantifiable amounts have been presented, showing what former colonies are owed by their former masters.

Robinson wrote the introduction to the paper, which is titled ‘Report on Reparations for Transatlantic Chattel Slavery in the Americas and the Caribbean’.

The report also estimates that Spain owes Jamaica US$103 billion for reparations.

In his meeting with Grange, Permanent Secretary DeanRoy Bernard and members of the National Council on Reparation on Wednesday, Robinson said the Brattle report was historic “because for the first time there is available a scientific and well-argued quantification of the reparations that are due in respect of the universe… that is, in all the countries in which it was carried out in the Caribbean, Central America, South America and North America.

“The report determines the reparations are due in respect of over 30 states and overseas territories in which transatlantic chattel slavery was carried out.”

The report assesses reparations for harm done during the period when chattel slavery was carried out and for continuing harm thereafter.

“The total sum of reparations to be paid by all former slave holding states in respect of the period of enslavement is about US$107 trillion. In respect of the post-enslavement period, the total sum to be paid is about US$22 trillion, making a grand total of about US$130 trillion,” said Robinson.

He admitted that the figures were high, but appropriate.

Said Robinson: “We spent a long time considering the sums. What should we do with these sums? People will laugh at us when we tell them that the United Kingdom must pay US$24 trillion and US$9.5 trillion in respect of Jamaica, but ultimately, ladies and gentlemen, we decided that the figures should not be changed because they accurately reflect the enormity of the grotesque and unlawful practice of transatlantic chattel slavery”.

“The high figures, in my view, constitute a plain, unvarnished statement of the grossness of the practice of transatlantic chattel slavery. Nonetheless, we decided to recommend to countries entitled to reparations that they consider, in consultation with former slaveholding countries, the payment of reparations over a 10-year period, a 15-year period, a 20-year period, or a 25-year period,” Robinson added.

Minister Grange thanked Judge Robinson for discussing the quantification of reparations and asked the National Council on Reparations to study the report to see how it can inform the Roadmap to Reparation.