UK pledges billions in climate change finance; Jamaica to benefit Loop Jamaica

The United Kingdom (UK) has announced that its government has made the biggest single financial contribution to helping the world’s most vulnerable people adapt to and mitigate the impact of climate change of which Jamaica could benefit through prior agreement.

The UK will contribute one point six two billion pounds sterling to the second replenishment of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), covering the period 2024 to 2027.

The GCF is the largest global fund dedicated to supporting developing countries to reduce global emissions and helping communities adapt to the effects of climate change.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said during a gathering of G20 leaders the UK is stepping up and delivering on its climate commitments, both by decarbonising its own economy and supporting the world’s most vulnerable to deal with the impact of climate change.

In the Caribbean, the UK continues to listen to governments’ concerns on climate and environment issues and respond.

According to communication from the British High Commission, unlocking climate finance in the Caribbean region is a key priority for the UK. The high commission said last week the UK’s minister for the Caribbean signed an agreement worth ?2.7m with the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (5Cs) to help CARICOM member states address the challenges they face in accessing and delivering climate finance.

In Jamaica earlier this year, the UK announced a ?7m contribution to the taskforce, which is piloting practical new approaches for accessing climate finance, with the eventual aim of replicating this model across the region to support national plans to address climate change.

Last week, responding to requests from Caribbean leaders, the UK also launched a call for research proposals on Sargassum seaweed. Recent influxes of Sargassum threatens the region’s marine ecosystems, economy, and public health. The UK invites partners to submit proposals for up to ?300,000 before October 10.

The research should advance commercial, scalable, safe solutions to process, sink or store. Finding solutions to Sargassum influxes is considered vital to the focus on the drive for the Caribbean’s sustainable development and climate resilience.