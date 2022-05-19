UK PM endorses Jamaica’s Johnson Smith for Commonwealth post | Loop Jamaica

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Kamina Johnson-Smith has received a major boost in her thrust to become Commonwealth Secretary-General following an endorsement by the United Kingdom.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a tweet on Thursday, said Johnson-Smith has the vast experience and support to unite the Commonwealth family of nations.

Johnson-Smith will face off with incumbent Dominica-born, UK barrister Baroness Patricia Scotland for the post during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda, slated for June 20 to 25.

The Jamaican, who first declared her interest in the post on April 21, has received the support of several nations, including Singapore, Maldives and India.

In the Caribbean region, however, there has been no official support for Johnson-Smith, and CARICOM has indicated that its members will vote for their candidate of choice, as there was no consensus among the Caribbean nations.

In a statement earlier this week, John Brice?o, Prime Minister of Belize and Chairman of the CARICOM announced Scotland and Johnson-Smith as the two Caribbean candidates.

He has said this in a context where “it is still the Caribbean’s turn”.

Jamaica has faced criticism over its decision to field a candidate for the appointment of Secretary-General for the 2022-2026 term of office.

However, Johnson-Smith, in a prior statement, had pushed back at criticisms that there was an issue with the fielding of two Caribbean candidates for the post.

“In fact, in 2015, there were three Caribbean candidates,” she stated at the time.

“Quite simply, it is important to understand two things: that CARICOM Heads have never unanimously endorsed the incumbent, and that under the Community’s founding Agreement, the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, CARICOM Member States are not obligated to harmonise foreign policy, but are rather called upon to aim towards coordination of foreign policy where possible,” said Johnson-Smith.

In explaining her reason for running for the post, she said Jamaica was approached by a number of countries across the Commonwealth.

These nations, she said, encouraged her nomination as a candidate for the role of Secretary-General.