UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seatbelt

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined by police for failing to wear a seatbelt while he was a passenger in a moving car.

Sunak, who was filming a social media clip at the time of the offense, received a “conditional offer of fixed penalty” by Lancashire Constabulary.

CNN has reached out to Downing Street for comment. Sunak’s spokesperson said Thursday the Prime Minister had apologized for the “brief error of judgment” while he filmed an Instagram video in northern England, and urged people to wear their seatbelt.

Lancashire Police said: “You will be aware that a video has been circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.

“After looking into this matter, we have today (Friday, January 20th) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty.”

In the UK, failure to wear a seatbelt when one is available can result in a fine of up to ?500, unless you are covered by a valid exception.

This is the second time police have fined Sunak while he holds public office. In August 2022, Sunak, then finance minister, and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson were fined by police over lockdown-breaking parties held on UK government premises.