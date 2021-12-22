UN calls for investigation into allegations of rape during Sudan protests

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The United Nations Human Rights Office said on Tuesday that it had received 13 allegations of rape and gang rape by security forces during protests in Sudan on Sunday, while opposition medics reported a second person killed.

Sunday’s demonstration drew hundreds of thousands of people to the capital Khartoum to protest against a military coup on October 25 and a November 21 agreement signed to reinstate the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Demonstrators converged on the presidential palace, where they attempted a sit-in before being dispersed after sundown.

Officials from the Sudanese security forces reached by Reuters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Liz Throssell told a briefing that the office received 13 allegations of rape and gang rape as well as reports of sexual harassment against women by security forces as they attempted to flee. She did not give details of the alleged rapes or gang rapes.

