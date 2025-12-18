Tourism Housing Assistance Recovery Programme to support about 5000 workers with hurricane-damaged homes 638 murders recorded in Jamaica up to Saturday December 13 Members of the security forces deployed to Haiti to support Gang Suppression Force Official funeral for late reggae singer Jimmy Cliff to be held Wednesday December 17 in Kingston Labour Ministry intervenes in dispute between Gleaner Company and production department workers Arrival of 120 more linesmen to boost power restoration in storm-hit areas
UN says Jamaica was well prepared for hurricane Melissa due to past storm experience

18 December 2025
The United Nations has noted that having experienced other hurricanes, including Beryl last year, Jamaica was well prepared and positioned to respond to the impact of Melissa this year.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Jamaica, Dennis Zulu gave an update on the status of Jamaica’s recovery at a press briefing yesterday.

Describing the scale and cost of recovery as immense, Mr. Zulu said Jamaica still needs support through this phase. 

In response to questions about the pace of recovery, Mr. Zulu said Jamaica was prepared which augured well for the quick recovery. 

