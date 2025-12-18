UN says Jamaica was well prepared for hurricane Melissa due to past storm experience





The United Nations has noted that having experienced other hurricanes, including Beryl last year, Jamaica was well prepared and positioned to respond to the impact of Melissa this year.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Jamaica, Dennis Zulu gave an update on the status of Jamaica’s recovery at a press briefing yesterday.

Describing the scale and cost of recovery as immense, Mr. Zulu said Jamaica still needs support through this phase.

In response to questions about the pace of recovery, Mr. Zulu said Jamaica was prepared which augured well for the quick recovery.