Unbeaten STATHS, St George’s, and Haile Selassie shine in Manning Cup Loop Jamaica

Last year’s runner-up St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS), St George’s College, and Haile Selassie High, maintained their flawless records, delivering impressive performances in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on Saturday.

STATHS showcased their dominance with a convincing 4-1 victory over Excelsior High in a top-of-the-table clash in Group D.

At the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex, Leon Brown shone for STATHS, netting a brace, while Kalonji Watson and Andre Salmon added to the tally. This victory marked STATHS’ fifth consecutive win, elevating their points total to 15 and granting them a three-point lead over second-place Excelsior, which suffered their first defeat. Jkivann Salmon salvaged a goal for Excelsior.

In the group standings, STATHS firmly hold the top spot with 15 points, while Excelsior occupy second place with 12 points.

In an earlier fixture at the same venue, St Catherine High delivered a commanding performance, thrashing Holy Trinity 6-0 to maintain their position in second place in Group E.

Meanwhile, in Group F action, St George’s College clinched a resounding 4-0 victory against Pembroke Hall High, solidifying their position at the summit with 12 points from four games. This performance placed them three points clear of second-place Jose Marti High, which narrowly defeated Ardenne High 3-2.

Over in Group C, Haile Selassie High delivered a commanding 5-0 win over the struggling Greater Portmore High. This triumph allowed Haile Selassie High to take firm control of the group with 18 points from six games. They are six points clear of Eltham High, which defeated Denham Town 4-1. In the group’s other game, third-place Jonathan Grant beat fourth-place Dunoon 2-1.

In other notable matches, Tivoli Gardens, Wolmer’s Boys, and St Catherine High all secured comfortable victories.

Tivoli Gardens dominated Cumberland with an impressive 7-0 win, moving to the top of Group B with 10 points, just one point ahead of reigning champions Jamaica College.

Wolmer’s Boys delivered a 4-0 win over Donald Quarrie High, leading Group G based on goal difference over St Jago High, which experienced a narrow 4-3 defeat against Papine High. Both Wolmer’s and St Jago are tied with nine points, three points ahead of third-place Papine High with six points.

St Catherine High continued their strong showing in Group E with a 6-0 victory against Holy Trinity, solidifying their second-place position with 12 points. They trail leaders Mona High by just three points, while Holy Trinity hold third place with six points in the group standings.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Group BCumberland High 0 Tivoli Gardens High 7Kingston Technical 3 Spanish Town High 1

Group CHaile Selassie 5 Greater Portmore 0Dunoon 1 Jonathan Grant High 2Eltham 4 Denham Town 1

Group DTarrant 1 Bridgeport High 4STATHS 4 Excelsior 1

Group ESt Mary’s College 0 Innswood 5Norman Manley High 7 Edith Dalton James 0Holy Trinity High 0 St Catherine High 6

Group FArdenne 2 Jose Marti 3Campion College 1 Waterford 0Pembroke Hall High 0 St George’s College 4

Group GVauxhall 1 Ascot High 1St Jago 3 Papine 4Donald Quarrie 0 Wolmer’s Boys 4