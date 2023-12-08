Uncle and nephew among four killed in St Elizabeth gun attacks Loop Jamaica

Four men, including an uncle and his nephew, were killed in three separate gun attacks in St Elizabeth between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The deceased are 46-year-old Oneil Benjamin, a farm worker of Elim district; 46-year-old fisherman Trevor Morgan and his 29-year-old nephew, Rajae Hagigal, both from Goshen; and Lennox Leachman of Content, all in St Elizabeth.

In the first incident which occurred on Thursday night, Benjamin was shot and killed close to a bar in his community.

Reports are that about 7pm, the farm worker was having a drink near a bar when armed men travelling in a motorcar opened gunfire, hitting him several times in the upper body.

Benjamin was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday morning, the bodies of Morgan and Hagigal were found with gunshot wounds after their house was firebombed in Goshen.

Reports are that about 1am, residents heard loud explosions and later saw smoke coming from the house.

They alerted the police and the fire department.

Following cooling down operations, the bullet-riddled bodies of Morgan, whose face was partially burnt, and his nephew were found.

In the third incident, Leachman was fatally shot at a dance in Union Square in Balaclava shortly after 2am.

Further details of the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

Leachman was pronounced dead at hospital.

The St Elizabeth police are probing the overall developments to establish the respective motives.