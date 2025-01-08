Underage Gambling Prevention Week now in progress

School sensitisation sessions, intervention sessions with students, peer educators’ training and the awards presentation ceremony for the 2024 Underage Gambling Prevention Jingle Competition are among the activities that are marking the second annual Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) and RISE Life Management Services Underage Gambling Prevention Week from February 2 to 8.

Underage Gambling Prevention Week seeks to create a greater level of awareness about the issues of underage gambling and the requisite solutions. RISE Life Management, through its sole funder, the BGLC, continues to stand as the only organisation in the region to focus on and seek to ensure that underage gambling is addressed, particularly as it affects school-based youths under 18 years old.

School sensitisation sessions are being held at Ascot and Cumberland High schools, with intervention sessions staged at Kingston Technical and St Andrew Technical high schools and Clarendon College. Training material are again being distributed across the island to teachers’ colleges.

The participation of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information in last year’s jingle competition facilitated access to students, music teachers and guidance counsellors, resulting in higher quality submissions from 31 entrants. This resulted in increased awareness of school-based youth on the consequences of underage gambling, the importance of focusing on their education, and activities for improving personal development.

The awards presentation for the Underage Gambling Prevention Jingle Competition, under the theme, ‘Gambling, Gambling…Dat A Nuh Fi You!’ is scheduled for the Institute of Jamaica in Kingston on Friday, February 7 at 2pm.

Holy Family Primary School, winners of the inaugural competition in 2022, successfully defended their championship in 2023, and again swept the field last year, taking the top two spots. Torelle Campbell placed first and Tatiana Turner second, with Andre Johnson and Jannoy Robinson of Effortville Primary placing third.

Under the BGLC/RISE programme, workshops for guidance counsellors on the treatment of gambling disorders in general and specifically on adolescents, are also expected to be staged.