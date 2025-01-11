Jamaica to benefit as UNAIDS gets waiver to continue HIV treatment Joel Williams remains Mayor of May Pen - AG Chambers   Two J'cans convicted of money laundering scheme involving columbians J'cans urged not to resort to violence as solutions to issues Two killed, one injured in gun attack at bar in Whitehall, St Andrew Gov't aims to repair, reopen Ocho Rios Port main terminal be September
Local News

Undocumented Jamaican charged with sex crimes involving teen in US

05 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN
Breaking News

Wednesday Feb 05

Weather 25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

59 minutes ago

Jamaican Damian Gulgar… arrested and charged with sex crimes in Florida. (Photo: Bay County Sheriff’s Office)

Jamaican Damian Gulgar… arrested and charged with sex crimes in Florida. (Photo: Bay County Sheriff’s Office)

image

A 44-year-old Jamaican man who is in the United States illegally after overstaying on his visa, has been charged with sex crimes relative to having sexual intercourse with a juvenile in Florida.

Damian Gulgar has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor and uninformed HIV infected sexual intercourse.

According to a statement from Sheriff Tommy Ford of the Bay County Sheriff’s Department last week, Gulgar was arrested on January 29, 2025 after a juvenile disclosed having allegedly had a sexual encounter with him, which was facilitated through a social media app.

The victim was interviewed at the Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Centre, where the child revealed that she met Gulgar online and later engaged in sexual intercourse.

Investigators used various techniques and search warrants to identify and apprehend Gulgar.

"Gulgar reportedly admitted to his sexual involvement with the child and disclosed having a chronic sexually transmitted disease," the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Jamaican also allegedly stated that he did not fully disclose his health condition to the child.

He was subsequently charged with the offences.

Gulgar is being held on an ICE hold following notification to the Department of Homeland Security Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Meanwhile, Ford stressed the importance of parental vigilance, urging parents to monitor their children's online activities and report any suspicious behaviour to the authorities.

Related Articles

(Image: AP: Donald Trump at a meeting on immigration policy on 16 May 2018)

Recent Articles

World News

Democrats push back against Musk's access to classified info

Jamaica News

Undocumented Jamaican charged with sex crimes involving teen in US

Lifestyle

A Week of Days: Bob Marley Day, Grenada Independence Day this week

More From

Support us

Related News

11 January 2025

Wanted man held, illegal firearm seized during operation in St Mary

22 January 2025

MrBeast not quite in the bidding race for TikTok just yet, rep says

12 January 2025

Holmwood, Edwin Allen shine at JAAA/Puma Development Meet

04 February 2025

Who is the King of Dancehall? Beenie Man’s fiancée weighs in