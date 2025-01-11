Undocumented Jamaican charged with sex crimes involving teen in US

A 44-year-old Jamaican man who is in the United States illegally after overstaying on his visa, has been charged with sex crimes relative to having sexual intercourse with a juvenile in Florida.

Damian Gulgar has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor and uninformed HIV infected sexual intercourse.

According to a statement from Sheriff Tommy Ford of the Bay County Sheriff’s Department last week, Gulgar was arrested on January 29, 2025 after a juvenile disclosed having allegedly had a sexual encounter with him, which was facilitated through a social media app.

The victim was interviewed at the Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Centre, where the child revealed that she met Gulgar online and later engaged in sexual intercourse.

Investigators used various techniques and search warrants to identify and apprehend Gulgar.

"Gulgar reportedly admitted to his sexual involvement with the child and disclosed having a chronic sexually transmitted disease," the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Jamaican also allegedly stated that he did not fully disclose his health condition to the child.

He was subsequently charged with the offences.

Gulgar is being held on an ICE hold following notification to the Department of Homeland Security Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Meanwhile, Ford stressed the importance of parental vigilance, urging parents to monitor their children's online activities and report any suspicious behaviour to the authorities.