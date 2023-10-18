Unemployment drops to 4.5% for July Loop Jamaica

Unemployment in Jamaica continued to trend down, the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) has said, noting that new data shows that the country’s unemployment rate dipped 2.1 percentage points lower for July 2023 than in the comparative period.

The country’s unemployment rate now stands at 4.5 per cent, on par with the rate recorded in April when the STATIN also reported a 1.5 percentage-point dip in the country’s unemployment rate.

According to STATIN, the number of unemployed persons was 62,200 as of July 2023, a decrease of 27,500 or 30.7 per cent compared to July 2022.

The number of unemployed males was 24,600, down 13,000 or 34.6 per cent, while the number of unemployed females was 37,600, a decrease of 14,500 or 27.8 per cent.

As for unemployed youth (persons aged 14 -24 years), that number decreased by 9,000 or 26 per cent to 25,600.

“The unemployment rate for males of 3.3 per cent declined by 1.8 percentage points; the unemployment rate for females of 5.8 per cent declined by 2.4 percentage points and for the youths, the unemployment rate was 13.2 per cent, representing a decrease of 3.5 percentage points compared to 16.7 per cent in July 2022,” Director General, Carol Coy said.

STATIN said that females continue to hold the advantage in the jobs market for the month of July, increasing by 25,700 or 4.4 per cent to 605,200, while the number of employed males increased by 21,400 or 3.1 per cent to 709,900.

“There was an increase, mostly males, in persons employed in the occupation group ‘Elementary Occupations’, while more females were employed as ‘Service Workers and Shop and Market Sales Workers’ and ‘Clerks’. The largest increase in employment by industry was in ‘Real Estate and Other Business Services’ and ‘Construction’,” Coy said.

However, the number of persons employed as ‘Skilled Agricultural and Fishery Workers’ declined by 8,500 or 4.7 per cent to 173,400 persons, 129,900 males and 43,500 females, she added.

Overall, the number of persons in the labour force as at July 2023 was 1,377,300, an increase of 19,600 or 1.4 per cent compared to July 2022. From that number, the employed labour force was 1,315,100, which was 47,100 or 3.7 per cent more persons than in July 2022.

The male labour force increased by 8,400 or 1.2 per cent to 734,400 and the female labour force by 11,200 or 1.8 per cent to 624,900.