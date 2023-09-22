UNFROZEN! SSL gets to free up $7 billion in investment funds Loop Jamaica

Starting on Friday, September 22, some $7 billion in investments and funds at the fraud-hit Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) are being unfrozen, the Ministry of Finance has announced.

The development suggests the authorities are closer to winding up the company that has been mired in a scandal for much of the year.

“Beginning on Friday, September 22, SSL will begin the process of transferring these Jamaican dollar client securities from SSL’s custody to other security dealers selected by clients, and any Jamaican dollar cash balances in client accounts will be transferred to banks specified by clients,” said a statement from the ministry earlier this week.

SSL has some 8,000 client accounts.

“While we expect up to one-third of Jamaican dollar client balances to be transferred within days, the entire process could take up to six weeks to be completed, given the volume of client accounts,” Dr Nigel Clarke, the Minister of Finance, was quoted as saying in the release.

It was, however, noted that the transfer of US dollar securities owned by SSL clients will involve collaboration with US-based regulators and US-based investment houses, which will therefore take more time to be processed.

The Jamaica Central Securities Depository and the Jamaica Stock Exchange are working with the temporary manager and the Financial Services Commission to facilitate the transfer of the Jamaican dollar securities and balances.

“SSL clients will be required to complete the relevant Know Your Customer documentation. SSL will communicate directly with its clients on the procedures to be followed,” the ministry statement said.

SSL was rocked by scandal in January of this year with the revelation then that up to 40 client accounts had been compromised, among them an account belonging to Olympic sprint sensation Usain Bolt, who reportedly lost some $2 billion.

It emerged last month that up to 70 accounts had been compromised, with the total value of the fraud topping $3 billion.

Charges have been laid against one person so far – former wealth advisor at SSL, Jean-Ann Panton.

The authorities have indicated that more charges are pending.