Unicomer donates over $600,000 in appliances to SOS Children’s Village Loop Jamaica

The Unicomer Group, through its Courts brand, recently retrofitted cottages at the SOS Children’s Village with brand-new appliances valued at over $600,000 for the festive season.

After a plea from Jason Brown, Village Director SOS Children’s Village in September for the well-needed appliances to include: nine laptops, nine tablets, nine microwaves and three deep freezers, the Unicomer Group surprised him with his wishes.

Brown was a guest speaker at the Courts Dare to Dream Scholarship awards ceremony in September where he expressed his desire for the village.

On Monday, he was surprised to see Courts trucks unloading his wishes for Christmas outside his office.

“We have a growing population of young children and adolescents who are doing their skills training, their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificates (CSECs), their Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE), their City & Guilds exams, and we don’t have the facility to care to their educational needs fully such as school-based assessments, research and so on,” Brown said.

He said affording them the internet is one thing, but they need devices to perform outstanding with the facility and with Unicomer Group.

“The investment into their educational tools will see us meeting their needs on a greater individual level, as opposed to sharing our resources, because at times, we [administrators] have been sharing our laptops to aid them in their studies and research,” Brown said.

“We also hope that this will allow us to see greater results from the children with their projects, their assignments and online classes,” he said.

Edwin Vaquerano, Managing Director, Unicomer Jamaica Limited, said it would be remiss of the furniture and appliances giant to not grant the wishes of one of Jamaica’s children’s homes.

“We are pleased to assist Jason and the over 50 children he currently has under his care with new appliances and devices they need for their daily needs and activities. We hope that the gifts will assist them with achieving their personal goals for 2024 and allow them to become the productive persons they aspire to be,” Vaquerano said.