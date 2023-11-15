Unidentified man shot by cop in early morning raid in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Unidentified man shot by cop in early morning raid in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Young security guard charged with gory killing in Trelawny

I hope everyone can forgive me, says man who killed MP’s child

West Indies ‘A’ team embarks on crucial South Africa tour

Improvement in tech encourages investors to be more hands-on

Second man who helped kill Paulwell’s daughter, her mom gets 7 years

Unidentified man shot by cop in early morning raid in St Elizabeth

Persons behind bomb hoaxes ‘savvy in cyber world’ – cops

VM boss leads call to action as organisation celebrates 145 years

Kohli and Shami lead India into Cricket World Cup final

House passes Bills to integrate NFPB, NCDA into Health Ministry

Wednesday Nov 15

21°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A man was fatally shot and a firearm reportedly seized during an early morning police raid in St Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Reports are that between 5am and 5:45 am, a team comprising of members of the Counter-errorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) and the St Elizabeth police conducted an operation in the Burnt Savannah community of Lacovia, targeting criminal suspects from Kingston who were believed to have been hiding out in the rural parish.

During the operation, while breaching the main targeted premises, a man reportedly pointed a firearm at the breach team and the law enforcers. A member of the team took defensive action and discharged his firearm, striking the suspect in the upper body.

The suspect reportedly dropped a Smith and Wesson .40 pistol, loaded with a magazine containing eight .40 calibre cartridges.

The gunman was transported to the Black River Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He is yet to be formally identified.

In accordance with protocol, the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) was notified of the development by the police.

No member of the police team was injured during the operation.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Young security guard charged with gory killing in Trelawny

Jamaica News

I hope everyone can forgive me, says man who killed MP’s child

Sport

West Indies ‘A’ team embarks on crucial South Africa tour

More From

Jamaica News

Crab Circle set to be reopened on November 23

Vendors there now certified small food operators after HEART/NSTA Trust, health department training

Sport

See also

Shericka Jackson makes final cut for World Athlete of the Year

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson is among the five finalists for the World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year award.
Jackson, who became the third woman to achieve a Diamond League sprint double, made

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Cabbie in custody, charged re 5 deaths from Westmoreland crash

Set to appeal in court on Wednesday

Jamaica News

Unidentified man shot by cop in early morning raid in St Elizabeth

A man was fatally shot and a firearm reportedly seized during an early morning police raid in St Elizabeth on Wednesday.
Reports are that between 5am and 5:45 am, a team comprising of members of th

Business

Neville Garrick, renowned visual designer, has died

Kenneth Neville Anthony Garrick, known to many as Neville Garrick has died.
Garrick was a Jamaican graphic artist and visual designer, renowned for his extraordinary contributions to the world of

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Increased rainfall forecast for the rest of the week

Jamaicans are being advised to brace for rain starting Wednesday night.
It is forecast to continue through Saturday, as a large area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a trough currently

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols