Unidentified man shot by cop in early morning raid in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica

A man was fatally shot and a firearm reportedly seized during an early morning police raid in St Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Reports are that between 5am and 5:45 am, a team comprising of members of the Counter-errorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) and the St Elizabeth police conducted an operation in the Burnt Savannah community of Lacovia, targeting criminal suspects from Kingston who were believed to have been hiding out in the rural parish.

During the operation, while breaching the main targeted premises, a man reportedly pointed a firearm at the breach team and the law enforcers. A member of the team took defensive action and discharged his firearm, striking the suspect in the upper body.

The suspect reportedly dropped a Smith and Wesson .40 pistol, loaded with a magazine containing eight .40 calibre cartridges.

The gunman was transported to the Black River Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He is yet to be formally identified.

In accordance with protocol, the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) was notified of the development by the police.

No member of the police team was injured during the operation.