Unidentified man shot dead in Claxton Bay

POLICE are calling on the public to help identify the body of a man found on the road with gunshot wounds on Thursday afternoon in St Margaret’s Village, Claxton Bay.

The victim, police said, was of African descent and wearing a pair of long blue jeans with a brown belt and white Nike shoes.

Residents of Ocean View Avenue off St John Trace heard multiple gunshots at around 2.30 pm on Thursday and alerted the police.

St Margaret’s police officers responded and found the man lying face down. He was bare-backed.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) officers including ASP Persad, Sgt Elvin and WPC Dyer-Baptiste also visited the scene.

The victim is the second man found dead with gunshot wounds in Claxton Bay within days.

Last week, on December 27, an unidentified body was spotted off Dump Road near the Forres Park landfill. Relatives later identified the victim as Jose Ricardo Ramos Salazar, 26, from Gasparillo. He was originally from Tucupita, in the Delta Amacuro State, Venezuela.

Venezuelan media outlets, like Tane Tanae Noticias and El Periodico del Delta, reported that Salazar was also known as “El Buho” (The Owl).

A few days earlier, on December 21, father of two Ishmael Alexander, 26, was shot dead at his in-laws’ home at Harry Bacchus Street in Claxton Bay. He lived at Hill Top Avenue also in Claxton Bay.

Anyone with information on the murders can call the police at any station or at 555, 999, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or make a report via the TTPS App.

