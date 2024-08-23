‘Universe Boss’ revels in US iTunes plaque for album

Former West Indian cricketer-turned-artiste Chris “Universe Boss” Gayle recently received his USA #1 ITunes plaque for the album “Tropical House Cruises” to Jamaica, The Asian Edition.

The project features several artistes including the iconic Lauryn Hill, Morgan Heritage, Jah Cure, Capleton, Kali Ranks, Jason Derulo, King Tiger and Malaysian reggae artiste Sasi the Don.

The album is produced by Jamaican Sean ‘Contractor’ Edwards.

Gayle was the headliner of the album, which was being marketed at the Asian market, specifically India, where he is highly regarded in the cricketing arena.

The legendary, hard-hitting batsman has two singles on the album which are duets with Camar Flava and a New-York based female singer named Shav A.

The album was a joint effort between Chris Gayle’s Triple Century Records and the Contractor Music Group.

An ecstatic Gayle was overheard saying in a video:” It is always good to have something to show for the music. Big up yourself Contractor”.

He also revealed that the plaque will be placed on the wall at the front of his Universe Boss recording studio at his home.

Gayle is fresh from his role as ambassador of the T20 World Cup which saw him touring with the trophy in the Caribbean and in New York at the Empire State Building.

He is also currently promoting his Triple Gold Rum and his birthday party in Ocho Rios on Sept 21st entitled 40 Shades of Gayle.