University lecturer calls for better treatment of police | Loop Jamaica

University of the West Indies Lecturer, Dr Orville Taylor, has joined ranks with the Jamaica Police Federation’s (JPF) President, Corporal Rohan James, in calling for a raft of changes that they claim are needed to lift the standard and morale of members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

According to Taylor, who was speaking at a JPF service and memorial at Elletson Road in Kingston Friday evening, police who are interdicted or suspended and are being investigated or before the court, should continue to receive pay until they are found guilty.

Taylor also wants the Government to provide health insurance and health cards for retired police personnel, insurance for retired police who are killed because of their former work, and a speedier process to compensate the families of off-duty police who are killed.

He argued that while police are being investigated without pay, it places them in a precarious position of not being able to take care of their financial obligations.

“I believe in upholding the law. I believe in due process. I believe that people must not be punished until they have been found guilty. I want my police officers who have not yet been found guilty, who are still fighting their cases, to be paid. What do you expect them to do? Fi dead fi hungry or to have them boyfriend or sister a mine them.

“You are going to create a self-fulfilling prophecy, because if you push somebody to the edge and him can’t feed him pickney dem while him trying to clear himself, wussara like a how he might very well be charged for carrying out the Government work, he may have made a mistake of judgement etc and before the court and yuh a guh starve him fi dat. Are you crazy?” Taylor said.

According to Taylor, police have to engage criminals several times during their active years and should be protected with health insurance and other benefits when they retire, as they still have individuals who want to do them harm.

“Police don’t retire without the malice. Police officers who have left the work and didn’t leave the work under adverse or negative circumstances, if he or she is killed under circumstances which look like criminal elements did it, you must get some kind of insurance, because your enemies don’t retire with you,” he said.

Taylor claims that police are always on duty, so those who are killed while not on active duty should be deemed as carrying out police work and the process be made smoother for beneficiaries. He said this is because police can be interdicted should they fail to intervene while witnessing a crime being committed while off duty.

“Unless there is evidence that this police officer is carrying out some conduct that is going to bring the force into disrepute or some criminal activity, that police officer must be recognised as being on duty and him and him family must be compensated accordingly. Argument done,” said Taylor.

The lecturer who also doubles as a radio talk-show host, however, threw barbs at high-ranking members of the JCF, who he claims abuse their subordinates. He said many times, members of the JCF are the worst enemies to colleagues with the abuse they mete out.

Meanwhile, according to James, 88 members of the constabulary are on suspension, 76 are interdicted, and 29 have matters that are being appealed. He said these processes have disrupted the family lives of the applicable members.

“Is it fair that the day when you are placed on a charge you are suspended, but you are languishing for months by the same slave masters who are telling this country that they are not enslavers?” James asked.