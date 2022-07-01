University student allegedly raped by peer, with act videotaped | Loop Jamaica

University student allegedly raped by peer, with act videotaped
File photo

A student of a prominent local university who allegedly raped another student at the institution at knifepoint in a bathroom on the campus on May 5, has been charged by the police.

Charged is Clavroy Ahmard, 31, otherwise called ‘Ahnage’, of Anthrium Drive in St Andrew.

Reports are that the complainant went to use a bathroom on the campus at about 2:30 pm, and was approached by the now accused, who was armed with both a firearm and a knife.

He reportedly brandished the knife and ordered the woman to go inside one of the cubicles in the bathroom, and locked the cubicle.

The assailant then allegedly raped the woman and videotaped the act on his cellular phone.

Ahmard was charged on Wednesday, June 29 after being interviewed by the police.

