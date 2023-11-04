Unwanted record for Burnley after 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace Loop Jamaica

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley became the first team in Premier League history to lose its opening six home games of the season after a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Jeffrey Schlupp put Palace ahead in the 22nd minute and Tyrick Mitchell’s second Palace goal sealed it in second-half stoppage time as Burnley slumped to a club-record eighth consecutive top-flight home defeat — a run that dates back to the final two fixtures of the 2021-22 campaign in which the team was relegated.

Burnley dominated possession and had 16 shots to Palace’s four but it was the visiting fans singing loudly at the final whistle as Palace recovered from back-to-back defeats to move into the top half of the table.

It was 19th-place Burnley’s ninth defeat overall in 11 games.

At Bramall Lane, in Sheffield, England

Sheffield United converted a penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time to beat Wolverhampton 2-1 for their first victory in the Premier League this season.

Oliver Norwood scored from the spot following a foul by Fabio Silva on George Baldock to spark wild scenes inside Bramall Lane, with his team having only picked up one point from its opening 10 games.

Sheffield United, which were promoted from the Championship last season, remains in last place on goal difference, however.

At Goodison Park:

Ashley Young’s unfortunate own-goal denied Everton a sixth win in eight matches in all competitions and allowed Brighton to snatch a 1-1 draw.

Ukraine defender Vitalii Mykolenko looked like being an unlikely match-winner with his first goal in 18 months until Kaoru Mitoma’s cross took a deflection off Young, Everton’s other fullback, with six minutes remaining.

Everton ended up being disappointed with a draw against a team that finished sixth last season while Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is still trying to work out why his team cannot convert possession into points.

The Seagulls’ last top-flight victory on Sept. 24 lifted them to third on 15 points. That came on the same weekend Everton won their first game to move out of the bottom three.

Brighton have taken just three points from the last 15 available and might be struggling to balance playing in the Europa League this season with also competing on the domestic front.

At the Brentford Community Stadium, in London:

Nathan Collins secured a 3-2 win for Brentford over West Ham to complete a match sprinkled with scoring milestones in west London.

Collins scored his first goal for the Bees in the 69th minute after West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen became the first player in Premier League history to score in each of a team’s first six away matches.

There was also a first goal in 35 matches — stretching over 14 months — for Brentford striker Neal Maupay.

Unfortunately for West Ham, it was a first Premier League win — or even a point — against the Bees that eluded the visitors. Brentford have won all five of their meetings since getting promoted.