Unwrap the magic of Christmas with MyCash Loop Jamaica

This Christmas season, the digital wallet MyCash by Paymaster is spreading joy in a big way! Get ready for a festive extravaganza that will make your holidays merrier than ever.

Until January 2, 2024, MyCash said it is rolling out a sleigh-full of exciting promotions with incredible prizes, cashback, and more.

Use MyCash this holiday season to transact, win and repeat!

MyCash is a leading digital financial platform committed to making financial transactions easy, secure, and convenient for users. With a range of services, including mobile top-ups, MyCash-to-MyCash transfers, and bill payments, MyCash said it is your go-to digital wallet for all financial needs.

“We are thrilled to make this Christmas season extra special for our MyCash users,” said Kevin Chin-Shue, general manager of Paymaster.

“With our exciting promotions, we aim to bring joy, laughter, and fantastic surprises to every transaction. Whether you’re topping up, sending cash, or making payments, MyCash is here to make your holidays unforgettable,” he said.

Prizes and cashback this Christmas

Get $150 cashback for sending cash, $1,500 cashback for paying bills, and the chance to win amazing prizes by simply topping up $250 or more with MyCash.

Top up, win, and repeat

Top up your holiday spirit by reloading your phone credit with $250 (before GCT) using MyCash, and you could be unwrapping amazing prizes.

MyCash said it is giving people the chance to win big, including all-inclusive weekend getaways for two for 10 lucky winners at the luxurious Royalton Negril, the latest Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad 9th generation, Samsung Galaxy Ultra, or a sleek Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

Every top-up is a ticket to excitement, so why stop at just one? Top up, win, and repeat for a season filled with incredible surprises,” MyCash urged.

Send, win, and repeat

This Christmas, MyCash said it is making sending cash even more rewarding.

Send cash to another MyCash user (MyCash-to-MyCash) during the holidays and unwrap a special cashback present. The more you send, the merrier your holidays will be. This is a sweet deal for all users.

How to win? Simply send cash to three different MyCash wallets, and you will receive a cashback of $150. Spread the love and brawta this Christmas season with MyCash!

Pay, win, and repeat!

‘Tis the season for giving, and MyCash is making it easier to settle your holiday bills with a delightful treat. Make your payments using MyCash and stand a chance to spice up your holiday season with a fantastic $1500 Cashback! It’s as simple as making three bill payments – the more payments, the merrier your wallet will be. This Christmas, it’s our treat when you make your payments, solet MyCash turn your bills into festive thrills!

Don’t miss out on the festive fun! MyCash’s Christmas promotions are the perfect way to celebrate the season of giving and receiving. Join them from November 15, 2023, to January 2, 2024, and let MyCash add a dash of magic to your holidays!