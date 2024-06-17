UPDATE: 14-y-o boy in custody after female student shot at school Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A 14-year-old Ocho Rios High School male student remains in police custody following Monday’s shooting incident which left a 12-year-old girl injured on the school’s compound.

Reports are that an illegal firearm was being handled in a classroom when it went off and hit the schoolgirl in her thigh.

She remains hospitalised in serious but stable condition, according to head of the St Ann police, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell.

In an audio statement on Monday afternoon, Powell said police investigators are following several leads to determine how and by what means the male student came in possession of the firearm. 

“As soon as those information are available, we will certainly share them,” said the senior lawman.

According to Powell, reports are that about 12:45 pm, the firearm was taken to the school.

The male teenager was reportedly in the social studies laboratory, along with other students, where they were handling the weapon, when it went off, injuring the schoolgirl.

“The teachers were alerted and went to the classroom, where a grey and white knapsack was recovered from the floor, containing one firearm,” Powell informed.

The schoolgirl was assisted to the St Ann’s Bay Hospital, where she is being treated. 

Powell said Ocho Rios High School is presently being monitored under the safe schools programme.

