UPDATE: 2 suspects in custody for cop’s murder; PM visits Westmoreland | Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has disclosed that two suspects were nabbed in Wednesday’s murder of trainee constable Duvaughn Brown in Westmoreland.

Holness made the announcement while visiting Brown’s mother, Mable Forbes, during a tour of the state of emergency (SOE) in Westmoreland.

While expressing his condolences to Forbes on the loss of her son, Holness assured her that the police are investigating the matter in earnest.

“The police have assured me that they are working very hard to get all the people (involved)… They have arrested two so far and they continue to (investigate),” Holness to the grieving mother.

“… The condolences are deep from my heart for your loss. Anything we can do to assist, (and) I will personally assist and I will be in touch,” he assured.

Forbes explained that it was the second child she had lost from gun violence, while another died in a motor vehicle accident.

According to Holness, it was difficult for him to speak with a mother given the circumstances of the tragedy.

“Your son chose a path of law and order… He was just about to graduate I gather, and for no apparent reason he was just senselessly gunned down,” he commented.

Noting that prior to the SOE being imposed in Westmoreland, Holnes said there were five murders recorded in the parish the night before.

“We recognized that if we did not intervene… the parish could explode, and so we tried to act as quickly as we could.

“I apologize to you and it is very very sad that we could not have done anything more in a quicker way that could have probably saved your son, and I ask you to understand,” pleaded Holness.

The grieving woman responded by indicating that she understood, and expressed her gratitude to the prime minister for his words.

Brown was a trainee officer at the National Police College of Jamaica and was assigned to the SOE in Westmoreland.

Reports are that at about 9:30 pm, Brown went to a nearby shop in the Naggo Town District area of Whithorn, Westmoreland when he was attacked and shot multiple times by unknown assailants.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The attack, that took place little over 48 hours after two other people were shot and killed in the parish, where a SOE has been imposed.