UPDATE: 6 females, boy booked for beating of 14-y-o Clarendon girl Loop Jamaica

Six females, including three teenagers, along with a teen boy, have all been charged with the brutal beating of a 14-year-old girl along Allan Street in Denbigh, Clarendon last Saturday.

The accused persons have been charged with unlawful wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm stemming from the December 30 incident.

Those charged include 52-year-old Pauline Hughes of Woodside district; 36-year-old Shayanne Williams, and 22-year-old Amanda Anderson, both of Havannah Heights, all in Clarendon.

Their co-accused are three females aged 15, 16, and 17, and a 17-year-old male.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 2pm last Saturday, a 14-year-old girl was along Allan Street when she was ambushed and beaten mercilessly by the group, rendering her unconscious.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, and shows the group seemingly cornering and then beating the teen to an unconscious state.

Several of the females, including a woman who appeared to be in her 50s, were also seen kicking the child while she was helpless on the ground.

The injured teen was later assisted to the hospital, where she was admitted in serious condition.

She has since been released from hospital, but now suffers from some memory loss and walks with a limp.

Following an investigation, the six females were taken into custody on Tuesday, January 2, while the lone male was arrested a day later.

The police, in a statement on Facebook, said the adult accused are to appear in the Clarendon Parish Court on Thursday, January 11.

It is understood that the teenager was not the intended target of last month’s attack, but rather, her mother.

The police had initially stated that an adult woman among the now accused persons is reportedly in a love triangle involving herself, her boyfriend and another woman.

However, the partner of the injured teen’s mom, a soldier, has reportedly denied those allegations.

He is insisting that he only had a casual friendship with two of the now accused women.