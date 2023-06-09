UPDATE: Body of missing elderly Jamaican woman found in Florida river Loop Jamaica

Caroline Woolery-Walters, the 70-year-old Jamaican woman who went missing after arriving at an airport in Florida in the United States on Monday, has been found dead.

A statement from the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Missing Person’s Unit said the senior citizen was “found deceased in a body of water”.

It said shortly after 5:30 pm on Thursday, Broward County Regional Communications received a call about a body that was seen in the river near the 1500 block of Southwest Fourth Street in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The body was later identified to be that of the missing Jamaican.

There were no further details from law enforcement authorities on whether foul play was suspected, or the possible circumstances which led to Woolery-Walters’ death.

“Inquiries into the death investigation should be directed to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department,” BSO stated.

Subsequent US media reports quoted personnel from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department who said that while a preliminary probe is ongoing, foul play is not suspected at present.

The Jamaican went missing after she arrived at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, US on Monday.

She was travelling from Jamaica to visit family members in Philadelphia.

Woolery-Walters was last seen near 300 Terminal Drive at the airport at about 6pm on Monday.

She was then wearing a yellow head wrap, yellow shirt and blue jeans, according to detectives.