UPDATE: Body of missing girl swept away by flood waters found Loop Jamaica

The body of one of the two girls who was swept away at a river in Jobs Hill, St Mary on Thursday, has been found.

The body was found along the river bank on Friday morning, head of the St Mary police, Superintendent Bobette Morgan-Simpson confirmed.

She could not confirm the identity of the missing girl who was found.

A search is undergoing by the police, firefighters and residents for the other missing girl.

The girls — Kiwanna Ricketts, 10, and Hallekaye Smikle, 14 — were swept away during a heavy downpour on Thursday. They are said to be related