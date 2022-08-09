UPDATE: Capleton ‘okay’ after St Thomas car crash Loop Jamaica

Dancehall star Capleton was involved in a serious car accident in the community of Llandewey in St Thomas early this morning. The deejay crashed and overturned his black Benz while driving home from a charity show in the parish.

Luckily, the ‘King of Fire’, as well as his relatives who were in the car at the time, were unhurt.

“He is okay, it is part of his blessing,” a relieved Claudette Kemp, who is his manager, told Loop News on Tuesday.

“He and his family were in the car — his brother, his nephew and his cousin — and they’re all okay, just minor bruises. It is a blessing,” Kemp said.

Capleton and his relatives were transported to the Andrews Memorial Hospital where they were treated and sent home.

“Sizzla came to look for him; that’s what it is all about, unity….the road conditions are really bad in St Thomas. Capleton wrote off his black Benz,” she said.

Capleton was returning home early Tuesday morning after performing at a charity show, alongside Sizzla, which was geared towards community building in StThomas.

Capleton emerged on the dancehall scene in the late 1980s. A decade later, he embraced Rastafari and is known for songs including ‘Tour’, ‘Wings of The Morning’, ‘More Fire’, ‘Raggy Road’, and ‘Jah Jah City’. He has released more than 20 albums and is one of dancehall’s elder statesmen.