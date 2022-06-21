UPDATE: Chang says suspect in Clarendon mass killing in custody | Loop Jamaica

National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, has confirmed that a suspect in the brutal slaying of a mother and her four children in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon on Tuesday is in police custody.

Chang was speaking during Tuesday afternoon’s sitting of the House of Representatives.

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, had earlier identified Rushane Barnett, otherwise called ‘Jett’, of Wilson Run, Trelawny and Papine, St Andrew, as a person of interest in the matter. Anderson had visited the house where the victims lived earlier on Tuesday.

The Police Commissioner said Barnett is a cousin of 34-year-old Kemisha Wright, who was killed along with her four children: 15-year-old Kimana Smith, 10-year-old Shemari Smith, five-year-old Kafana Smith, and 23-month-old Kishaun Henry, the lone boy. All five victims reportedly had their throats slashed.

At the time he was named by the Commissioner, Barnett was being sought.

Speaking in the Parliament later Tuesday, during which Members of Parliament on both sides of the political divide condemned the killings, Chang said: “My understanding is that it’s essentially a domestic issue.”.

He described the incident as “pure savagery”.

Chang told his colleagues that “The police have apprehended someone who they have in custody who’s, in fact, a distant family member that’s supposed to be involved”.

According to the national security minister, “We certainly will have to examine how this kind of madness gets into families.”

He added that “We have seen increasing levels of inter-family violence in recent times, domestic violence as it is classified in the police records, but it’s the raw brutality of the violence [that shocks us]”.