UPDATE: City cop who died from North-South Highway crash identified | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
UPDATE: City cop who died from North-South Highway crash identified | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Tufton cites need for ‘balance’ in defending end of DRMA measures

UPDATE: City cop who died from North-South Highway crash identified

Children’s Voices Matter: Loop launches Little Writers for students

Cop dies from Edward Seaga (North-South) Highway crash

Men allegedly caught robbing student in downtown Kingston

FLA opens an office in St Ann

Responsible citizen hands over gun found on roadway in St Andrew

I Am Fred takes World Veterinary Day Trophy

Jamaica weather: Increased rainfall across island starting Sunday

Knighton who broke Usain Bolt’s junior records, shatters another

Sunday May 01

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Constable Donald Carr

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A policeman who died as a result of injuries he sustained in a crash on the Edward Seaga (North-South) Highway in St Ann on Saturday night, has been identified.

He is 36-year-old Constable Donald Carr of the St Andrew South Police Division.

In an interim message of condolence, the Jamaica Police Federation said Carr died at the St Ann’s Bay Hospital after being taken there following the collision.

A female passenger who was in a vehicle which the lawman was driving, has been hospitalised in serious condition.

The Nissan Note motorcar which Constable Donald Carr was driving that got out of control and crashed along the North-South Highway near Golden Grove in St Ann on Saturday night, resulting in the loss of his life and serious injury to a passenger.

Reports are that about 8pm on Saturday, the policemen was driving a Nissan Note motorcar with a female passenger along the highway when he lost control of the vehicle in the vicinity of Golden Grove in St Ann.

The vehicle then crashed into a ditch.

Both occupants of the vehicle were subsequently taken to the hospital, where the policeman died and the female was admitted for treatment.

“We offer deepest condolences to his colleagues, family and friends,” said the police federation in its message, which it said is to be followed by a formal message.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Coronavirus

Tufton cites need for ‘balance’ in defending end of DRMA measures

Jamaica News

UPDATE: City cop who died from North-South Highway crash identified

Little Writers

Children’s Voices Matter: Loop launches Little Writers for students

More From

Sport

Knighton who broke Usain Bolt’s junior records, shatters another

The American teen sensation is now fourth fastest ever over 200m

See also

Sport

Camperdown take gold in 4x100m at Penn Relays

Camperdown High won the Boys’ 4x100m Championship of America race on the third and final day of the 126th staging of the Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the USA on Satur

Sport

Edwin Allen and Hydel smash Penn Relays records

Edwin Allen’s all-conquering Girls’ 4x100m relay team smashed the meet record on the second and penultimate day of the 126th staging of the Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphi

Jamaica News

Tears, anger at funeral service for 4-y-o found in teacher’s car

Educators also criticized for not attending

Sport

Samantha Pryce set for surgery after breaking leg at Penns – Grange

Sports Minister Olivia Grange has confirmed that Holmwood Technical High athlete, Samantha Pryce, broke her leg when she fell while running the opening leg of the 4×800 Championship of America at the

Sport

KC strike gold in 4x400m at Penn Relays, JC dominate 4×800

Jamaican high schools closed out their participation at the 126th staging of the three-day Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania in a blaze of glory with two gold medals.
Kingsto

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols