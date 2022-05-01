UPDATE: City cop who died from North-South Highway crash identified | Loop Jamaica

A policeman who died as a result of injuries he sustained in a crash on the Edward Seaga (North-South) Highway in St Ann on Saturday night, has been identified.

He is 36-year-old Constable Donald Carr of the St Andrew South Police Division.

In an interim message of condolence, the Jamaica Police Federation said Carr died at the St Ann’s Bay Hospital after being taken there following the collision.

A female passenger who was in a vehicle which the lawman was driving, has been hospitalised in serious condition.

The Nissan Note motorcar which Constable Donald Carr was driving that got out of control and crashed along the North-South Highway near Golden Grove in St Ann on Saturday night, resulting in the loss of his life and serious injury to a passenger.

Reports are that about 8pm on Saturday, the policemen was driving a Nissan Note motorcar with a female passenger along the highway when he lost control of the vehicle in the vicinity of Golden Grove in St Ann.

The vehicle then crashed into a ditch.

Both occupants of the vehicle were subsequently taken to the hospital, where the policeman died and the female was admitted for treatment.

“We offer deepest condolences to his colleagues, family and friends,” said the police federation in its message, which it said is to be followed by a formal message.