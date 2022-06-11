UPDATE: Cops charge schoolgirl held with gun in bag | Loop Jamaica

UPDATE: Cops charge schoolgirl held with gun in bag
Jamaica News
Saturday Jun 11

24?C
Man also charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammo

38 minutes ago

The schoolgirl who was this week arrested after an illegal firearm was found in her bag in Rockfort, Kingston during a spot check, has been charged.

The man who was driving the vehicle in which she was travelling has also been charged in connection with the seizure of the illegal handgun and several rounds of ammunition.

The man has been identified as 37-year-oldKevin Lewis, a security officer of Windward Road, Kingston 16. The identity of the student — a teenager — is being withheld, the police said on Saturday, five days after the two were arrested.

Both have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

They were arrested about 4:30pm Monday during a vehicular checkpoint operation being conducted by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force.

During the operation, the driver of a Toyota Wish motor car was signalled to stop. He complied. However, in the process, one male passenger ran from the vehicle and escaped.

The vehicle and the remaining occupants–Lewis and the teenager–were subsequently searched, and a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.

Court dates are being arranged for the pair, the police said.

