UPDATE: Cops question, release man seen in video walking with ‘rifle’ | Loop Jamaica

The police have questioned and released the man seen in a video walking on a street with what appears to be a high-powered weapon.

He was released into the care of relatives, the police have said.

“We are still trying to identify whether the firearm is illegal or not because we have not retrieved it yet. The man claimed that he gave the weapon to two youths, so the police are still investigating,” a representative of the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit told Loop News.

The police had put out a public alert Monday evening asking for the public’s help to find the man, who was seen walking along a road with the object. The police suspect that the man, who is a resident of Old Harbour Bay in St Catherine, may be of unsound mind.

Additionally, investigators believe that the “firearm” seen in the video may be a prop gun, much like those used in music videos and films.

“He was released into the custody of his family as he was not found in possession of the firearm,” the representative said on Tuesday.