UPDATE: Crab Circle in Kingston closed down after ‘filthy video’ Loop Jamaica

The usually flavourful and inviting Crab Circle at Heroes Circle in Kingston has been closed down by the police in execution of a public health order from the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department.

The popular streetside eatery was ordered closed on Thursday after a video surfaced on social media in which a vendor at the location is seen wiping herself after having defecated inside a stall in front of which food was being sold.

The woman is pictured nonchalantly discarding the paper which she used to clean herself into a bin after the unusual act within the immediate space.

In the notice of closure which was served on the operators at the facility, it was stated that the closure will remain in effected until they are notified otherwise.

Kingston Mayor, Senator Delroy Williams, was on hand to outline the response to the shocking development and some general outlines of the process to be followed during the closure, before the facility can be brought back into operation.

In media reports, the vendor in question stated that she was overcome by a sudden bout of diarrhea, and was forced to ease herself virtually right where she was at the time, hence the embarrassing moment that ended up on a video on social media.