Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime and security portfolio within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Fitz Bailey, has furnished details of the brazen gun attack on persons at the Best Dress Chicken community sports field in Spring Village near Old Harbour in St Catherine during a football match on Sunday afternoon.

The incident left three persons, including a female, dead, and six others nursing gunshot wounds.

Bailey outlined what happened, and some of the theories that are already emerging as investigators work to track down those who were involved.

In a statement in response to the development, the Best Dressed Chicken said:

“The Best Dressed Chicken is shocked and extremely saddened by the shooting that took place on Sunday afternoon in the vicinity of our sports field.

“Our condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones.

“The matter is being investigated by the police and we trust that justice will be served.”