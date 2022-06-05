UPDATE: Four killed overnight in East Kgn Police Division identified | Loop Jamaica

The police have identified the three men who were killed in the Kingston East division in a gun attack in Pleasant View, Bull Bay, St. Andrew early on Sunday morning.

They have been identified as: 26-year-old Kevin Bonfield, otherwise called ‘Killi Killi’, of White Hall, St Thomas; 29 year-old Orville Hermit, otherwise called ‘Mr Bean’, of Pleasant View, Bull Bay, St Andrew; and 54-year-old Earl Jackson, otherwise called ‘Presley’, of Pleasant View, Bull Bay.

Reports are that about 12:10 am, the three men were along a roadway when they were approached by a group of armed men, who opened fire, hitting them.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, the men were seen with gunshot wounds in a pool of blood.

They were taken to hospital, where they were all pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old man was killed during a shooting incident on WIndward Way in Kingston 2, also in the East Kingston Police Division, on Saturday night.

Two other persons were shot and injured in the incident.

The deceased is Aubrey Myers, otherwise called ‘Dangles’, a barber of Windward Way, Kingston 2.

Reports are that about 10pm on Saturday, all three eventual victims were on the roadway playing a game of cards, when a motorcycle was driven up with two men aboard.

It is alleged that the pillion disembarked from the motorcycle and opened gunfire at the men before the two escaped from the scene.

The police were summoned and the injured persons were taken to hospital, where Myers was pronounced dead and the other two were admitted in stable conditions.