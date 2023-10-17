UPDATE: Fourth death from big truck/bikes crash in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
UPDATE: Fourth death from big truck/bikes crash in Westmoreland
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
UPDATE: Fourth death from big truck/bikes crash in Westmoreland

38 minutes ago

File photo

The death toll from Monday night’s crash involving three motorcycles and a truck on the Waterworks main road in Westmoreland has climbed to four.

The fourth victim has been identified as 17-year-old Oshane Solomon of Ashton district, Westmoreland. He was a pillion rider on one of the three motorcycles.

The three others, all of Westmoreland addresses, have been identified as 18-year-old Jermaine Scott of Darliston; 24-year-old Relay McLeod of Ashton district; and a man identified only as ‘Sanjay’.

Solomon died at hospital on Tuesday morning.

Reports are that about 6pm on Monday, three motorcyclists, one with a pillion aboard, were travelling along the roadway in Waterworks when they all collided with a motor truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The motorcycles reportedly burst into flames on impact with the truck.

Up to Friday, October 13, the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) and the Ministry of Transport’s Road Safety Unit (RSU) reported that 105 motorcyclists had perished in motor vehicle crashes this year.

The RSU said the tally was just three fewer than the 108 motorcyclists who died over the same period on the nation’s roads in 2022. The traffic authorities have said that more than 90 per cent of the motorcyclists who have been killed in crashes this year were not wearing helmets.

The police said the four victims in Monday’s crash were not wearing helmets.

Meanwhile, the RSU is reporting that motorcyclists represent the category of road users with the highest fatality rate this year. It said 33 per cent of the 317 road users who died up to October 13, were motorcyclists.

