UPDATE: High-ranking gangster killed in highway ‘gunfight’ — cops | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
UPDATE: High-ranking gangster killed in highway ‘gunfight’ — cops | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

UPDATE: High-ranking gangster killed in highway ‘gunfight’ — cops

Double fatal shooting on North-South Highway

MOTM: Saint docs new faces, #TheChins book Ralph Lauren, more

Accused ‘Mumma’ catches COVID; ‘Clans’ case delayed until June 13

Young golfers take early lead at national trials

JTA raps Education Min for ‘failure to help troubled kids in school’

10,000 cruise ship jobs for Jamaicans

Cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth disease reported at several schools-MOHW

Gang feuds still fuelling murders in Jamaica despite over 400 arrests

Russians out of World Championships barring unexpected end to war

Friday Jun 03

23?C
Jamaica News

Second man fatally shot by police yet to be identified

Loop News

40 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police have described one of the two men fatally shot during an alleged confrontation with lawmen on the Edward Seaga Highway earlier Thursday as one of St James’ “most notorious gunmen”.

They have identified him as Odane Christopher.

According to the police, Christopher — known to be a high-ranking member of the ‘Buss Head Gang’ — was charged with murder and was reporting in St James on condition of his bail.

Reports from the police are that a targeted operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (CTOC) on Thursday led them to intercept a motor vehicle on the highway, formerly the North-South Highway, in the vicinity of the Linstead exit in St Catherine.

When signalled by the police to stop, two men reportedly alighted from the vehicle and opened gunfire at the police team.

“The fire was returned and two men were fatally shot. The other shooter is yet to be identified,” the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit said in a release on Thursday night.

An Intratec TEC-9 submachine gun and one 9mm pistol were reportedly seized.

The release said, too, that the Independent Commission of Investigations has been notified and the scene is now being processed.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

UPDATE: High-ranking gangster killed in highway ‘gunfight’ — cops

Jamaica News

Double fatal shooting on North-South Highway

Lifestyle

MOTM: Saint docs new faces, #TheChins book Ralph Lauren, more

More From

Sport

World Athletics rejects Jamaica’s U20 girls’ 4x100m record

The world record of 42.58 seconds set by Jamaica’s under-20 girls’ 4x100m relay team at the 49th staging of the Carfita Games in Kingston on April 17 has been rejected by World Athletics because the r

Jamaica News

See also

Jamaica a safe destination despite US travel advisory — tourism player

‘Less than 1 per cent of visitors to island have had any infractions’

Sport

British star Reece Prescod beats Yohan Blake in Ostrava

Jamaica’s 2011 world champion Yohan Blake and Tokyo Olympic fifth-place finisher Candice McLeod had to settle for second-place finishes at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic on Tuesda

Jamaica News

Another $5-million Scratchaz winner

Shop owner now has funds to buy machine to expand business

Entertainment

Skeng’s ‘London’ is on Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s playlist

Eight-time Olympic medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has solved the mystery as to what song she was vibing to in her now-viral tweet posted last Thursday.
The defending World 100 metres champio

Business

Couple offers Not Jus’ a Salad with delivery foodservice

For young entrepreneurs, Al-Neville Hall and Khadine Smith, their health-focused food service, Not Jus’ A Salad, means more than providing customers with healthy and affordable meals.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols