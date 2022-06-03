UPDATE: High-ranking gangster killed in highway ‘gunfight’ — cops | Loop Jamaica

The police have described one of the two men fatally shot during an alleged confrontation with lawmen on the Edward Seaga Highway earlier Thursday as one of St James’ “most notorious gunmen”.

They have identified him as Odane Christopher.

According to the police, Christopher — known to be a high-ranking member of the ‘Buss Head Gang’ — was charged with murder and was reporting in St James on condition of his bail.

Reports from the police are that a targeted operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (CTOC) on Thursday led them to intercept a motor vehicle on the highway, formerly the North-South Highway, in the vicinity of the Linstead exit in St Catherine.

When signalled by the police to stop, two men reportedly alighted from the vehicle and opened gunfire at the police team.

“The fire was returned and two men were fatally shot. The other shooter is yet to be identified,” the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit said in a release on Thursday night.

An Intratec TEC-9 submachine gun and one 9mm pistol were reportedly seized.

The release said, too, that the Independent Commission of Investigations has been notified and the scene is now being processed.